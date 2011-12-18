Entertainment Tonight.

Iraq war vet and Dancing with the Stars winner J.R. Martinez is expecting his first child with girlfriend Diana Gonzalez-Jones, People reports.

J.R. reportedly told the news source that he and his girlfriend will be having a baby girl next spring.

"Diana has a little baby bump now and it's the cutest thing ever," said J.R. "With the holidays coming up, this is the biggest and best gift we could get."

Reportedly, the two officially became a pair last year after knowing each other since 2008. At the time they first met, Diana worked as an assistant to an executive producer for All My Children while J.R. was starring in the ABC soap as Brot Monroe.

"2011 has been full of a lot of surprises and opportunities and ultimately, a lot of blessings," said Martinez, who took home the DWTS mirror ball trophy last month. "Diana and I were just asking ourselves, 'How is 2012 going to top 2011?' Well, we have our answer!"

