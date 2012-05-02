"Dancing With The Stars" champion J.R. Martinez has become a first-time father.

The war hero-turned-actor and his soap star girlfriend Diana Gonzalez-Jones welcomed a daughter called Lauryn Anabelle on Wednesday night.

The little girl, already nicknamed Belle, weighed in at seven pounds, 13 ounces.

Martinez tells People.com, "She has a couple of cute little freckles on her cheeks, a full head of hair and the cutest little lips. It's just amazing to see her, finally. She's beautiful."

The couple has been dating since 2009 after meeting on the set of the soap "All My Children."