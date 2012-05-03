J.R. Martinez is a new dad!

The Dancing With the Stars champion and his girlfriend, Diana Gonzales-Jones, welcomed their first child, daughter Lauryn Anabelle Martinez, into the world on Wednesday evening, he confirms to Us Weekly.

Lauryn Anabelle was born in Los Angeles and weighed 7 lbs., 13 oz. and was 21 inches long at birth.

The Iraq war veteran met Gonzales-Jones on the set of All My Children in 2008. The couple announced they were expecting shortly after Martinez won the 13th season of Dancing With the Stars last November.

"I was so focused mentally, emotionally, on Dancing with the Stars and then I was also processing, 'Whoa, I’m going to be a dad!'" Martinez, 28, told Us in December. "That’s a lot of information to process at one time! When she initially told me, I was so excited."

"It’s so funny because when I found out we were having a girl, the first thing that came to my mind was, 'Oh, God has a sense of humor,' he added. "I was raised by a single mother, I have a sister, some of my best friends are girls -- more girl energy! I [thought], God is throwing karma on me. God’s like, 'Okay JR, I know how you were as a kid. Now you’re going to be the dad that’s protective of the girl that the boys are going to be after!' ”

