Screenwriter/comedian Judd Apatow concedes that it is "hard to be funny and not vicious," so he is enlisting help in writing jokes for the Producers Guild Awards on Saturday.

"If anyone has any jokes that they think are better than Ricky Gervais' post here and I will read the winners and say your name at PGA awards," tweeted Apatow. The 'Funny People' director is hosting the award show this weekend.

Gervais hosted the Golden Globes on Sunday, receiving mixed reviews. Some felt that his jabs at Hollywood's elite (most of them in the room) gave the ceremony an awkward tone.

"Aside from the fact that it's been hugely mean-spirited with mildly sinister undertones, I'd say the vibe of the show's been pretty good so far, wouldn't you?" Robert Downey Jr. quipped in front of the audience on Sunday.

One of the emcee's "mean-spirited" jokes came at the expense of Hugh Hefner after acknowledging the AMC hit "Walking Dead."

"Talking of the walking dead, congratulations to Hugh Hefner, who is getting married at age 84 to 24-year-old beauty Crystal Harris."

Showing a good sense of humor about himself, Hefner later tweeted, "the Golden Globes was a blast. They made fun of everyone, including Crystal & me. A great night."

On Monday, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association told ET, "We loved the show. It was a lot of fun and obviously has a lot of people talking. When you hire a comedian like Ricky Gervais, one expects in your face, sometimes outrageous material. Certainly, in this case, he pushed the envelope and occasionally went too far. The HFPA would never condone some of his personal remarks. Overall, however, the show was among the best we've ever had and we were pleased."

