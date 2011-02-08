Jude Law and Sienna Miller have ended their relationship, the actor's rep confirms to UsMagazine.com.

This isn't the first time the couple have experienced heartbreak. After two years of dating, they split in 2006 when Law, now 38, admitted he had cheated on Miller with his children's nanny. (He has two sons and a daughter with his ex-wife, actress Sadie Frost, 45.)

"That was a very pivotal time in my life, and I'm happy saying that," Miller, now 29, told Vogue in July 2009. "It's a private moment when you get your heart broken for the first time, and that was the absolute antithesis of private. It couldn't have been more public!"

Law and Miller reconciled in late 2009. They even hit the red carpet together at the Metropolitan Museum Costume Institute Gala in New York the following spring.

"They were holding hands and looked very happy and in love," a witness told Us at the time. "Sienna was smiling ear-to-ear as she and Jude walked up the steps into the Met."

