LONDON (AP) — Actor Jude Law has written to the World Trade Organization to urge it to uphold a European Union ban on seal fur.

The British actor was writing on behalf of animal protection group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), which released the letter on Saturday.

The EU banned commercial trade in all seal products in its member states in 2010 amid concerns about the animal welfare aspects of hunting seals.

The ban is being challenged by the Canadian government, and the WTO is holding a hearing later this month to settle the dispute.

PETA has also enlisted actress Pamela Anderson in its publicity campaign against the seal trade.

