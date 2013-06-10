LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge is admonishing the top executive of AEG Live to answer questions from an attorney for Michael Jackson's mother without arguing with the lawyer.

Superior Court Judge Yvette Palazuelos told CEO Randy Phillips on Monday that his testimony was taking longer than necessary due to his comments.

The judge's admonition was made outside the presence of the jury that's hearing Katherine Jackson's negligent hiring case against AEG Live LLC.

Phillips has been on the stand since June 4.

He has sparred with Katherine Jackson's attorney Brian Panish, and the pair have been repeatedly warned to stop arguing.

Palazuelos told Phillips that his comments sometimes volunteer information that may not be helping his or his company's case.

Phillips and AEG have denied all wrongdoing.