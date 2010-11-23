LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A federal judge in Los Angeles has blocked the makers of a thriller film starring Adrien Brody from using the Oscar-winning actor's likeness until he is fully paid for his role.

RELATED: Photos of Brody through the years

U.S. District Judge Dale S. Fischer issued a ruling Monday blocking the makers of "Giallo" from continuing to distribute, market or sell "Giallo" in the United States.

Brody sued last month before the film went on sale in the states, claiming he was owed $640,000. He tried unsuccessfully to block its sale, but Fischer says Brody is likely to win the case and his likeness can no longer be used in the film or to promote it.

RELATED: Get the scoop on Brody's film career

His face appears twice on the film's DVD cover.

A call to attorney Martin Barab, who is representing the makers of "Giallo," was not immediately returned.

RELATED: Who are the world's most eligible bachelors?