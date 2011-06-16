LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A Los Angeles judge has delayed ruling on a request by attorneys for Michael Jackson's doctor for raw footage not used in the star's posthumous concert film, "This is It."

Lawyers for Sony Pictures sought time Thursday to file more arguments on the issue. They say Dr. Conrad Murray's defense team has radically changed the nature of its request. The judge says he too is confused about just what footage the defense wants.

Prosecutors plan to use clips from "This is It" to show Jackson was in good health just before he died. The defense wants to show otherwise. Another hearing was set for June 24.

Murray is charged with involuntary manslaughter in Jackson's death from an overdose of the anesthetic propofol and other sedatives. Trial is set for September.