LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A judge has denied an effort to stop the auction of items from Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brett Klein denied efforts by Jackson's production company to have the items returned before the sale, which starts April 22.

Auctioneer Darren Julien and his attorney claimed victory after Friday's hearing, saying they do not expect other motions to stop the sale to succeed.

The lawyer for Jackson's company, Alan Gutman, said the ruling won't affect an upcoming motion seeking an injunction to stop the sale.

That motion will be heard by a different judge on April 15.