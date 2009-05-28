LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A judge has denied a motion by Chris Brown's attorney to get police records related to the singer's assault case.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Patricia Schnegg rejected a motion by attorney Mark Geragos to get access to a Los Angeles Police Department investigation into who leaked an apparent evidence photo of a beaten and bruised Rihanna. The picture was posted by celebrity gossip Web site TMZ.

Brown wasn't in court Thursday. He faces assault and criminal threats charges for an alleged attack on Rihanna hours before they were scheduled to appear at the Grammy Awards in February.