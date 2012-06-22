LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A federal judge says he decided not to block the new ABC reality series "The Glass House" because it is likely to turn out very differently from the competing show "Big Brother."

CBS wants to stop the ABC show from airing, arguing it violates copyrights and trade secrets from its series.

U.S. District Judge Gary Feess disagreed. He wrote that "reality ... is hard to copy."

He detailed his reasons for allowing "Glass House" to premiere in a 16-page ruling released Friday, four days later after the show premiered.

The judge refused to issue an injunction last week but agreed to re-consider CBS' arguments.

ABC says it is thrilled with the ruling. CBS says it will continue to pursue the case as it collects more evidence.