LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A judge has dismissed a case by Britney Spears' former confidante that accused the singer's mother of libeling him and accused Spears' caretakers of failing to pay him a portion of her fortune.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Suzanne Bruguera ruled Thursday that an attorney for Sam Lutfi hadn't proven any of his claims in a case that centered on events before the singer's public meltdown more than four years ago.

Lutfi's side rested its case Tuesday, but Bruguera agreed with arguments by attorneys for Spears' father and her conservators that there wasn't sufficient evidence to send the claims to a jury.

Lutfi had sued Lynne Spears for libel, the singer's father, Jamie, for allegedly hitting him, and her conservators for a 15 percent share of singer's earnings.

