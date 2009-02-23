LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A restraining order against Britney Spears' former manager and an ex-boyfriend has been temporarily extended to give a Los Angeles judge more time to hear arguments in the case.

Judge Aviva K. Bobb extended a temporary restraining order against Sam Lutfi and paparazzo Adnan Ghalib until Wednesday morning. The singer's father, Jamie Spears, will be allowed to testify this afternoon to accommodate his travel schedule.

Bobb cited a technicality and busy court calendar for delaying the hearing.

Jamie Spears and various attorneys are seeking a lengthy restraining order against Lutfi, Ghalib and attorney Jon Eardley. They claim the trio have tried to sabotage a court-ordered conservatorship that granted Jamie Spears control over his 27-year-old daughter's personal and financial affairs a year ago.

Lutfi, Ghalib and Britney Spears didn't appear in court.