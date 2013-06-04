Judge finalizes Kardashian-Humphries divorce

kim kardashian kris humphries divorce

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles judge has finalized Kim Kardashian's divorce from NBA player Kris Humphries.

Court records show the couple's divorce judgment was formally entered by Superior Court Judge Hank Goldberg on Monday.

The filing does not reveal any new details about the couple's split. They reached a settlement in their long-running divorce case in April and signed the judgment in late May.

Humphries had been seeking an annulment of the couple's marriage but agreed to a divorce before a trial on the matter. He claimed the couple's lavish, televised wedding was based on fraud, but he never detailed his allegations in court.

Kardashian, a reality show star, filed for divorce in 2011 after the couple had been married 72 days.

Humphries is a power forward for the Brooklyn Nets.

