NEW YORK (AP) -- A court has ordered producers of Broadway's "Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark" to turn over any relevant information to a stuntman who claims he suffered a concussion, whiplash and two holes in his knees while performing as the comic book hero.

Judge Ellen M. Coin of State Supreme Court in Manhattan granted Richard Kobak's request Thursday that 8 Legged Productions, the producers of the $75 million show, hand over any memos, emails or any other evidence as he weighs pursuing a negligence lawsuit.

He alleges that he made 70 hard landings on stage during performances and rehearsals, creating holes in both knees, and claims a computer program controlling one of his jumps sent him flying into a wall, where he suffered two herniated discs, whiplash and a concussion.