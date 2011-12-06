LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A judge has ordered Terrence Howard to stay 100 yards away from his estranged wife after she claimed the actor repeatedly threatened her.

The Oscar-nominated actor denies in a sworn statement that he has ever threatened his wife, Michelle, and says he has tried to refrain from contacting her as they undergo a divorce.

Michelle Howard filed for divorce in January after a year of marriage. She claims Howard has repeatedly hit her and threatened her in a text message last week.

Superior Court Judge Scott Gordon ordered Howard to not contact his estranged wife until a hearing Jan. 17.

Howard's filing states he is afraid his reputation will be ruined because of the allegations.

The 42-year-old actor received an Oscar nomination for his role in "Hustle and Flow."