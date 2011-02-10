LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A Los Angeles judge has granted Charlie Sheen and his wife Brooke a divorce, but it will be a few months before the two are legally single.

Court records show the pair's divorce was granted on Thursday in Los Angeles, but they won't be officially divorced until May 2.

The actor and his wife each filed for divorce the same day in November, but Charlie Sheen's petition was used by the court. Divorces in California can only become official once six months have passed.

The "Two and a Half Men" star and Brooke Mueller were married in May 2008 and split on Christmas Day 2009, the same day the actor was accused of domestic violence against his then-wife.

The judgment was first reported by celebrity website TMZ.

