LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A judge ordered a woman who has repeatedly tried to contact Jeff Goldblum for the past decade to stay away from the actor for the next three years.

RELATED: Celebrity Tattoos Gone Bad

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Carol Boas Goodson issued the order Tuesday in Los Angeles against Linda Ransom after a contentious hearing in which the woman repeatedly raised her voice to the judge. Ransom claims she is trying to pursue a case against one of Goldblum's employees, but Goodson told her that didn't give her the right to repeatedly go to the actor's home and try to meet him at public performances.

"Mr. Goldblum is being harassed because the legal system is negligently violating my rights," Ransom said.

"This harassment is going to stop," Goodson told Ransom. As she explained the terms of the order -- that Ransom must stay 100 yards away from Goldblum and his home, and refrain from contacting him for three years -- Ransom continued yelling.

"I must say you are acting irrationally in court," the judge said. "Mr. Goldblum does not want you near him."

Goodson issued her order without attorneys for Goldblum having to say a word. She relied on declarations from Goldblum, police and security officials in which they described Ransom's conduct in recent years.

RELATED: Stars Turning 40 in 2012

Goldblum received a temporary restraining order in May after Ransom repeatedly went to the home of the "Jurassic Park" and "Independence Day" star.

The actor wrote in his petition that Ransom has been harassing him for a decade. Police say she has told them that she will not stop trying to meet Goldblum unless a restraining order is in place.

"Over the past decade, I have experienced substantial emotional distress due to Ms. Ransom's continuous stalking, harassing, and threatening behavior," Goldblum wrote in a sworn court declaration filed in May. He did not attend Tuesday's hearing.

Ransom has claimed one of Goldblum's employees attacked her and that she wanted to file a case, but was unable to find an attorney willing to represent her.

Goldblum's filings stated Ransom has been arrested three times for violating previous restraining orders and has been placed in psychiatric care. The actor says he first alerted authorities to her in 2001 after she attended one of his acting classes and began waiting outside his home.

RELATED: Where Are They Now? '90s Heartthrobs