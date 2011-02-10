LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A judge has granted Kelsey Grammer a divorce, clearing the way for the actor to remarry later this month.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Maren Nelson agreed Thursday to grant Kelsey and Camille Grammer a divorce and settle financial issues at a later date.

Camille Grammer has estimated in court filings that the former couple's shared property may be worth $20 million.

Kelsey and Camille Grammer were married in 1997 and have two young children together.

Attorneys for the former "Frasier" star and Camille Grammer, who appears on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," told Nelson they will set aside $2.3 million while financial arrangements are handled.

The 55-year-old actor told David Letterman last month that he plans to marry Kayte Walsh sometime in February.

