LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A judge says Peter Falk's daughter can meet with her ailing father.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Aviva K. Bobb on Monday granted Catherine Falk a 30-minute supervised meeting with her father within 30 days.

Catherine Falk's attorney says she has not seen the former "Columbo" actor in approximately six months. She has filed to establish a conservatorship for her father, who she stated has Alzheimer's disease. Her attorney said Monday he does not know to what degree the illness has progressed.

Bobb barred anyone from discussing the meeting publicly afterward. Attorneys for Falk's wife, Shera, declined to comment.

Catherine Falk gave the thumbs-up sign and said "Thank God" after hearing Bobb's ruling.