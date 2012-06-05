LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A judge has denied a motion by the makers of "Happy Days" to dismiss claims by several former cast members that they are owed royalties on DVD sales.

Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Allen White's ruling Tuesday clears the way for a trial on whether actors Anson Williams, Marion Ross, Don Most, Erin Moran and the widow of Tom Bosley may still be owed royalties on the use of their images in DVD packaging.

CBS Studios and Paramount Pictures sought to have their claims dismissed, arguing the group was properly paid.

Attorney Jon Pfeiffer says the group has received payments for several other types of merchandise since they sued in April 2011. He says the unpaid royalties are worth an estimated $250,000 to $500,000.

Defense attorneys declined to comment.