LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A federal judge says it will take him some time to decide the fate of a disputed deal keeping the Golden Globe Awards on NBC through 2018.

U.S. District Judge A. Howard Matz listened Friday as attorneys for the Globes' organizers and its longtime producers made final arguments to try to sway his ruling.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association wants the $150 million deal invalidated, arguing that dick clark productions negotiated it without permission.

The company claims a 1993 agreement allows it to produce the glitzy gala for as long as it airs on NBC.

HFPA attorney Daniel Pertrocelli likened the arrangement to the producers enslaving the association. Attorney Marty Katz argued that the group is trying to nullify the deal and cut dick clark productions out of the profits.