LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A judge says Chris Brown doesn't have to stay away from Rihanna anymore.

Superior Court Judge Patricia Schnegg on Tuesday downgraded a restraining order issued in Brown's felony assault case that had kept him at least 50 yards from her except during public events.

A restraining order remains in place, forbidding Brown from annoying, harassing or stalking his ex-girlfriend.

Brown's attorney Mark Geragos requested the change.

Rihanna's attorney Donald Etra told the judge his client did not oppose allowing the entertainers to be able to contact each other.

The R&B singer remains on probation after pleading guilty to assaulting his then-girlfriend during a fight in February 2009 after a pre-Grammy Awards party.