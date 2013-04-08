NEW YORK (AP) — Judge Judy is increasing her television sentence by two years.

Judy Sheindlin and CBS Television Distribution said Monday that the feisty former New York state judge has signed on for two more years of "Judge Judy." It is one of the top daytime TV shows, seen by roughly 10 million people each episode.

Her current contract runs through 2015, and the new deal extends her through 2017. That would give her 21 years on the air, which she compared Monday to a winning hand in blackjack. Sheindlin, who is 70, gave no indication that she has plans to retire.

A spokesman had no comment on whether Sheindlin will be getting a raise from her reported $45 million annual salary.