U.S. TV star 'Judge' Judy Sheindlin has called for Lindsay Lohan to be thrown back in jail, insisting the troubled actress needs a "dose of reality".

Sheindlin, a former family court judge and the star of Judge Judy, has blasted the decision to release Lohan from prison after serving just 14 days of her 90-day sentence for violating her probation.

The star has since failed a court-ordered drug test and will discover on Friday (24Sep10) if she will be sent back to jail.

And the TV judge insists Lohan will never recover until she spends a prolonged period of time behind bars.

Sheindlin says, "When the justice system says it's going to do something and it doesn't follow through with it, it sends out a dangerous message.

"Lindsay Lohan, I think has to be given a dose of reality I don't think she has been living in the real world for a long time.

"Most people stop using drugs in jail. If you're in jail for three months, nobody is going to get Lindsay Lohan drugs in jail. And there is help there."