Two years after Chris Brown assaulted his then-girlfriend Rihanna, an L.A. judge decided to give the R&B superstar a second chance.

During a court hearing in L.A. Tuesday, a judge replaced Rihanna's previous restraining order with a level one order, meaning that the exes can have contact provided Brown, 21, does not harass, annoy or molest the "S&M" singer.

According to TMZ, Rihanna, 23, did not appear in court, though her attorney Donald Etra did. He informed the judge that Rihanna has no objections to the new order.

In August 2009, L.A. Superior Court Judge Patricia Schnegg put a five-year restraining order in effect, which required Brown to stay at least 50 yards away from Rihanna (real name: Robyn Fenty). If the two planned to attend the same industry event, the proximity was reduced to 10 yards.

As part of the same ruling, the "Yeah 3X" singer was required to serve five years probation and to spend more than 1,400 hours in "labor-oriented service." Brown completed his court-mandated domestic violence classes in December 2010.

More on Wonderwall:

Chris Brown completes domestic violence program

Was Rihanna's dress a hit or a miss on the Grammy red carpet?

Chris Brown explores his artistic side

More from UsWeekly:

PHOTOS: Chris and Rihanna through the years

PHOTOS: Stars who've had legal troubles

VIDEO: Get Rihanna's glam-girl look