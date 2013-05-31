Judge, like jury, sides with Trump
CHICAGO (AP) — Tally another big win for Donald Trump in his legal battle with an 87-year-old who claimed the "Apprentice" star cheated her in a skyscraper-condo deal.
A federal judge in Chicago sided with Trump in a Friday opinion following a civil trial last week. Jurors also sided with Trump.
In her 38-page ruling, Judge Amy St. Eve agrees with Trump that Jacqueline Goldberg was a sophisticated investor who couldn't claim to have been duped.
Goldberg alleged Trump promised her profit sharing if she bought condos at Chicago's Trump International Hotel & Tower in Chicago, but reneged after she committed to buy.
But the judge says Goldberg signed a contract giving Trump rights to withdraw the offer and that Goldberg had plenty of time to cancel the purchase after discovering the provision.
