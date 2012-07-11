WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- An effort to cancel a strip-club performance by the woman known as "Octomom" has been denied by a Florida judge.

RELATED: Craziest Celeb Lawsuits

Circuit Judge Timothy McCarthy has ruled against holding an emergency hearing requested by T's Lounge in West Palm Beach, saying the situation does not "constitute a legal emergency."

T's Lounge was trying to thwart Nadya Suleman's scheduled appearance Friday at a competing club. She had signed a contract to dance topless at T's this week but later backed out in favor of The Playhouse Gentleman's Club in Hollywood.

Suleman's show can go on, though a breach-of-contract lawsuit filed against her by T's will likely proceed.

Messages left for her spokeswoman were not immediately returned Wednesday.

RELATED: BING: Outrageous Celeb Lawsuits

Many media outletss dubbed Suleman Octomom after she gave birth to octuplets in 2009.