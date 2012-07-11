Judge: No Legal Emergency in Octomom Strip Case
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- An effort to cancel a strip-club performance by the woman known as "Octomom" has been denied by a Florida judge.
RELATED: Craziest Celeb Lawsuits
Circuit Judge Timothy McCarthy has ruled against holding an emergency hearing requested by T's Lounge in West Palm Beach, saying the situation does not "constitute a legal emergency."
T's Lounge was trying to thwart Nadya Suleman's scheduled appearance Friday at a competing club. She had signed a contract to dance topless at T's this week but later backed out in favor of The Playhouse Gentleman's Club in Hollywood.
Suleman's show can go on, though a breach-of-contract lawsuit filed against her by T's will likely proceed.
Messages left for her spokeswoman were not immediately returned Wednesday.
RELATED: BING: Outrageous Celeb Lawsuits
Many media outletss dubbed Suleman Octomom after she gave birth to octuplets in 2009.
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Nov. 05, 2018 Actors who took over the same role from another star
- Nov. 05, 2018 See the stars at their very first People's Choice Awards