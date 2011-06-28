LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Former ESPN commentator Jay Mariotti must stand trial on charges he stalked, injured and assaulted his ex-girlfriend.

The Los Angeles County district attorney's office said Tuesday that a judge found there is enough evidence for Mariotti to face the charges.

Prosecutors say Mariotti, a former Chicago Sun-Times columnist, grabbed the woman outside a Venice restaurant, pulled a chunk of her hair out and took her cellphone away while shouting at her.

He's also accused of confronting the woman Sept. 30, after pleading no contest to a misdemeanor battery count stemming from an August incident with her. In that plea, he was sentenced to 36 months of probation, community service and a domestic violence course.

Mariotti's lawyer, Shaw Holley, calls the allegations meritless and inconsistent with physical evidence in the case.