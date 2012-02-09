Chris Brown may finally be cleaning up his act for good.

The singer's attorney appeared in an L.A. Thursday to ask Superior Court Judge George Lomeli to end Brown's supervised probation early because of good behavior. (Brown was arrested in February 2009 for assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna; he was sentenced to five years supervised probation.)

Brown's probation officer issued a glowing report, saying the 22-year-old musician "has made great strides" to improve his life. The "Beautiful People" singer has also passed all required drug tests and completed half of the six months' worth of roadside cleanup, graffiti removal and other manual labor.

Judge Lomeli denied Brown's attorney's request.

Brown, who did not appear in court Thursday, has completed anger management courses and domestic violence counseling. In 2011, another judge lifted a restraining order that prevented Brown and Rihanna from contacting each other or being in the same vicinity.

Since then, the Grammy nominee and Rihanna, 23, have been secretly hooking up for nearly a year, multiple sources recently confirmed to Us Weekly. "They can't get enough of each other," one music industry source said. "I don't see it ending well."

Brown -- who will perform at Sunday's 54th Annual Grammy Awards -- is currently dating aspiring model Karrueche Tran. "He and Rihanna are just friends," Brown's rep told Us. "He's not cheating."

