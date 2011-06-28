LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A judge has ordered Charlie Sheen's former bosses to garnish $55,000 a month for child support from any payments they make to the former "Two and a Half Men" star.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Hank Goldberg on Friday approved a request by Brooke Mueller Sheen to garnish any payments Warner Bros. Television makes to her ex-husband.

The former couple was divorced on May 2, about two months after Warner Bros' fired Sheen from "Men." The actor and the studio have been fighting over payments ever since.

The hefty monthly payments are intended to support the Sheens' twin sons and were part of a divorce settlement they reached earlier this year.

The actor's spokesman Larry Solters declined to comment. Brooke Sheen's attorney did not immediately return a phone message.