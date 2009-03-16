BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) -- Lindsay Lohan's next appearance won't be in jail garb.

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge on Monday quashed an arrest warrant for the 22-year-old "Mean Girls" star.

Judge Marsha N. Revel told Lohan's attorney that the actress has been complying with the terms of her probation but needs to show her treatment program better documentation to avoid future court problems. The judge also noted that Lohan has not failed any drug or alcohol tests.

The warrant was issued on Friday for Lohan's arrest, although the actress' attorney says it stems from a misunderstanding.

Lohan pleaded guilty in August 2007 to two misdemeanor counts of being under the influence of cocaine; no contest to two counts of driving with a blood-alcohol level above 0.08 percent and one count of reckless driving.

Lohan spent 84 minutes in jail and had to perform community service and undergo drug-rehabilitation treatment.

