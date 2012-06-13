LAS VEGAS (AP) -- A judge in Las Vegas says Floyd Mayweather Jr. must stay in jail.

Justice of the Peace Melissa Saragosa denied late Wednesday an emergency motion seeking to have Mayweather serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest.

Saragosa says Mayweather's complaints about not having enough to drink or eat are self-induced.

Mayweather's lawyers had argued that the undefeated champion boxer's health was declining and he might never fight again if he was not released.

Mayweather began a three-month jail sentence June 1 for attacking his ex-girlfriend while two of their children watched.

His lawyers claim Mayweather's health is deteriorating because he's confined to his cell 23 hours a day and can't exercise.

Police say jailers are keeping Mayweather out of the general inmate population because he's a celebrity.