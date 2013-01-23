(AP) — A judge refused Wednesday to grant Laurence Fishburne a three-year restraining order against a convicted felon who claims he owns the actor's home.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Carol Boas Goodson said she could not consider Mark Francisco's criminal history and she did not think his conduct warranted a lengthy restraining order. Francisco, who police say was recently paroled on a cyberstalking case, went to the actor's home on Jan. 1 and threatened to evict the family. He also left a letter at the Oscar-nominated actor's home, but the judge said there was nothing threatening about it.

Fishburne's attorney, Donald Etra, said Francisco was waving an umbrella. The actor's security guard testified Wednesday that the man was agitated while speaking to him and police outside the gated home. Neither Fishburne nor Francisco attended the hearing.

The actor had been given a temporary restraining order, but Goodson said Francisco's conduct didn't warrant an extension. Etra said he disagreed with the ruling and will return to court if Francisco goes to the home again. "A man is entitled to feel secure in his home," Etra said.

Fishburne starred in the "Matrix" series and was nominated for a Best Actor Academy Award in 1993 for "What's Love Got to Do With It." His wife is an actress, appearing in "24" and other television series.