NEW YORK (AP) — A judge in Geneva has rejected an application from Shakira's ex-boyfriend seeking rights to one of her bank accounts.

Antonio de La Rua claims he should have access to one of Shakira's accounts because it holds most of the assets from their business partnership.

The judge says in documents dated June 17 and obtained by The Associated Press that Shakira is the sole owner of the account.

De La Rua has worked as one of Shakira's business advisers. He says he and the Colombian singer established an oral agreement to work professionally following their romantic split in 2011.

The judge says de La Rua doesn't have enough evidence to prove the two reached a professional agreement.

De La Rua also filed lawsuits in New York and Los Angeles.

