EL PASO, Texas (AP) -- A judge has rejected a plea deal that would have resolved Willie Nelson's marijuana possession case in West Texas with a fine, saying the country singer shouldn't get what she considers special treatment.

Nelson was arrested in November after a Border Patrol agent said 6 ounces of marijuana were found on Nelson's tour bus.

Hudspeth County Judge Becky Dean-Walker told The Associated Press on Wednesday that she rejected prosecutor Kit Bramblett's suggestion that Nelson resolve the case by pleading guilty and paying a $500 fine for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dean-Walker claims the prosecutor "doesn't do that for anybody else."

The judge says Nelson should be charged with the misdemeanor marijuana possession, which carries up to a year in jail.

Bramblett didn't return a call Wednesday. Nelson's publicist declined comment.