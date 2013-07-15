SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A court document says Lucasfilm and Pixar have settled a lawsuit that claims they and other giant companies conspired to keep wages down by agreeing not to poach each other's workers.

In a Sunday filing, U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh says lawyers representing the workers had notified her about the settlement with Lucasfilm and Pixar. Terms of the settlement weren't disclosed.

The San Jose lawsuit still continues against Apple Inc., Google Inc., Intel Corp., Intuit Inc. and Adobe Systems Inc.

It contends they schemed to cheat employees by artificially suppressing the demand for their services. A status report on efforts to settle the case is supposed to be filed by Friday.

Emails seeking comment from Lucasfilm Ltd. and Pixar weren't immediately returned Monday. The Walt Disney Co. owns both companies.

