LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A federal judge has set a hearing on a motion by CBS to block the premiere of the upcoming ABC reality series "The Glass House" on the basis it copies elements and secrets from the long-running show "Big Brother.

U.S. District Judge Gary Feess scheduled arguments for Friday morning, just days before "Glass House" is scheduled to premiere on Monday night.

CBS wants the show knocked from airwaves because it claims the new series violates "Big Brother" copyrights and several of its former staffers now working with ABC have violated non-disclosure agreements.

Both shows will feature contestants who are constantly filmed, although ABC claims its series greatly emphasizes audience participation and popularity to determine events on the show.

CBS claims Kenny Rosen, a former "Big Brother" producer who's now one of the top producers on "Glass House," has acknowledged that he instructed a staffer to copy an important manual used on the CBS show.

ABC has denied wrongdoing and urged Feess to reject the motion. In a filing earlier this week, it said many of the elements that CBS seeks to protect are common to many reality shows and are not protectable by copyright law. The network has spent $16 million promoting "Glass House" and claims nearly 150 workers would lose their jobs if the court blocks it from airing.