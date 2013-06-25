LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A judge said Tuesday, on the fourth anniversary of Jackson's death, he will make no changes to the guardianship of Michael Jackson's children after receiving an investigator's report on their well-being and meeting with attorneys for their caretakers.

Superior Court Judge Mitchell Beckloff ordered the inquiry after Paris Jackson was hospitalized on June 5 for taking Motrin pills and cutting her arm with a kitchen knife.

Beckloff ordered an investigator to interview Jackson's children, including Prince and Blanket, and report back to him.

Beckloff said he also met with attorneys for the children's grandmother, Katherine Jackson, and their adult cousin TJ Jackson, who serve as guardians.

"I'm taking no further action," Beckloff told attorneys for the Jackson estate during a hearing on an unrelated matter.

Perry Sanders Jr., an attorney for Katherine Jackson, has said Paris Jackson is physically fine and receiving proper medical attention. He has not provided further updates on her condition.

Sanders and Charles Shultz, an attorney for TJ Jackson, have said the judge's inquiry was an expected move and they supported his decision.