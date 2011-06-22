Judge Tells Lohan: No More Parties at House

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A judge has admonished Lindsay Lohan and told her she can't have parties while serving house arrest. Superior Court Judge Stephanie Sautner said during a hearing Thursday that she did not think Lohan violated her probation by testing positive for alcohol during a recent test.

Sautner says the court record is ambiguous about whether or not Lohan was ordered to refrain from drinking.

Lohan had been ordered to appear in court for a possible probation violation on her 2007 drunken driving case.

The 24-year-old actress is currently on house arrest for violating her probation by taking a necklace without permission roughly three weeks after being released from court-ordered rehab.

Sautner says Lohan can only have one friend over at her house at a time. She set another hearing for July 21.

