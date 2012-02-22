Lindsay Lohan is ready to put the past behind her.

The 25-year-old actress appeared in court Wednesday morning for her penultimate progress hearing with Judge Stephanie Sautner. "You're in the home stretch!" Sautner told the Mean Girls star.

For the third time in a row, Lohan has completed her court-mandated community service and psychotherapy sessions. "You seem to be getting your life back on track," Sautner told Lohan, who wore a mint green dress and a gray trench coat.

Indeed. Lohan is slated to host Saturday Night Live on March 3 -- her first high-profile acting gig in years. It will be Lohan's fourth time on the NBC sketch comedy series -- her first since 2006.

Before her final progress hearing on March 29, Lohan is expected to complete her final 14 days of community service at the L.A. County morgue and five more psychotherapy sessions.

Should Lohan continue to comply with the court's requirements, her 2007 DUI charges will be removed, but her necklace theft charge will remain. "The Beverly Hills case will go bye-bye, but for the theft you'll still be on probation," Sautner explained. "Informal, non-reporting probation."

"Just obey all laws, stay out of trouble and move on with your life," Sautner said.

