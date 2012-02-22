LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Lindsay Lohan drew praise Wednesday from a judge who said the actress was one court hearing away from putting a long-running drunken driving case behind her.

"Ms. Lohan, you're in the home stretch," Superior Court Judge Stephanie Sautner told the actress. "The probation officer is pleased with your progress."

The former Disney star has progressed under strict probation guidelines imposed by Sautner last year, including weekly stints working at the morgue and therapy sessions.

Lohan, 25, now has to work 14 days at the morgue and attend five therapy sessions before the judge ends her probation on a 2007 drunken driving case that has dogged Lohan for years.

She is due back in court on March 29 for what could be her final court appearance if she stays out of trouble.

Lohan would remain on informal probation for a case filed after she took a necklace without permission in January 2011 but would no longer have to report to a probation officer or appear in court for frequent updates.

The model-actress is attempting a career comeback and is scheduled to host "Saturday Night Live" on March 3.

"You seem to be getting your life back on track," Sautner told her.