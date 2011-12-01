ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) -- A Florida judge says country singer Mindy McCready has violated a custody order and wants her 5-year-old son back in the state.

In a series of emails provided to The Associated Press on Thursday by McCready, Lee County Judge James Seals wrote to McCready's lawyer that once the boy is back in Florida "we'll pick up the pieces."

The singer and her mother have had a long custody battle over the boy. Her mother was awarded guardianship in 2007.

McCready says she is in Tennessee and will probably not be able to bring her son back to Florida. She says she cannot travel because she's nearly 7 months pregnant with twins.

By not returning, she risks arrest. She took the boy during a recent visit at her father's Florida home.