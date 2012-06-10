NEW YORK (AP) -- Judith Light, who plays an acerbic alcoholic in "Other Desert Cities," has won the Tony Awards for best featured actress in a play.

Light adds a Tony to her two Emmy Awards for playing Karen Wolek on "One Life to Live."

In Jon Robin Baitz's play about a dysfunctional, politically divided family wrestling with a deep secret in their past, Light plays a lefty aunt determined to stir the pot.

The former "Who's the Boss?" and "Ugly Betty" star was also nominated last year for her performance as Vince Lombardi long-suffering wife in "Lombardi." The stage has become Light's new home after leaving Broadway in the mid-1970s after appearances in "Herzl" and "A Doll's House."

She beat out Linda Emond, Spencer Kayden, Celia Keenan-Bolger and Condola Rashad.

