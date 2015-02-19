Julia Robert's mother, Betty Lou Bredemus, has died, according to multiple reports.

The 80-year-old had been suffering from lung cancer. She died in Los Angeles on Feb. 19.

RELATED: Memorable moments of Oscars past

The mother to four children, Betty was also the grandmother to actress Emma Roberts.

RELATED: Bradley Cooper's life in pictures

Though she was never front and center on the big screen like her famous daughter, film was in Betty Lou's blood, having once run an acting school in Georgia.

RELATED: Stars who dated musicians

Julia was in Los Angles filming "The Secret in Their Eyes" when he mother passed.