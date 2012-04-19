Wednesday's Jesus Henry Christ L.A. premiere was a family affair for Julia Roberts, 44, and her famous niece Emma Roberts, 21.

The two actresses, who costarred in the 2010 film Valentine's Day, made a rare joint red carpet appearance; Julia's producer sister Lisa also attended the event. Emma is the daughter of Julia and Lisa's actor brother, Eric, and his ex-girlfriend Kelly Cunningham.

When Julia was 21, she was nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in Steel Magnolias. Despite her famous lineage, Emma doesn't feel pressured to follow in her aunt's footsteps. "I'm just doing my own thing," the Scream 4 actress told Us Weekly in 2011. "I don't really compare it to what my aunt does, but I do admire her and love all her movies."

In fact, the young actress caught a showing of Julia's latest movie, Mirror Mirror, on April 6. "I loved Lily Collins and my aunt," Emma tweeted. "Such a fun film!"

Given the chance, Emma would happily star in another movie with her aunt. "I would love to!" she said. "I think it would be really fun for us."

