Julia Roberts on her family: It's my privilege and honor to cook for them

Julia roberts marie claire

By Chris Gardner

Julia Roberts is known for many things: her megawatt smile, an infectious laugh, luscious hair and, of course, her Oscar-winning talents. But after reading the Marie Claire cover story on the "August: Osage County" star, it's time to add another item to that list: skilled chef. The 46-year-old mother of three claims to cook three meals a day for her family -- and she wouldn't have it any other way. Keep reading to see what she says about family life, her career and working with Meryl Streep.

RELATED: More on Julia Roberts in the new issue of Marie Claire

On social media:

"It's kind of like cotton candy: It looks so appealing and you just can't resist getting in there, and then you just end up with sticky fingers and it lasted an instant."