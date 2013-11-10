Julia Roberts on her family: It's my privilege and honor to cook for them
Julia roberts marie claire
By Chris Gardner
Julia Roberts is known for many things: her megawatt smile, an infectious laugh, luscious hair and, of course, her Oscar-winning talents. But after reading the Marie Claire cover story on the "August: Osage County" star, it's time to add another item to that list: skilled chef. The 46-year-old mother of three claims to cook three meals a day for her family -- and she wouldn't have it any other way. Keep reading to see what she says about family life, her career and working with Meryl Streep.
RELATED: More on Julia Roberts in the new issue of Marie Claire
On social media:
"It's kind of like cotton candy: It looks so appealing and you just can't resist getting in there, and then you just end up with sticky fingers and it lasted an instant."
Julia roberts marie claire
By Chris Gardner
Julia Roberts is known for many things: her megawatt smile, an infectious laugh, luscious hair and, of course, her Oscar-winning talents. But after reading the Marie Claire cover story on the "August: Osage County" star, it's time to add another item to that list: skilled chef. The 46-year-old mother of three claims to cook three meals a day for her family -- and she wouldn't have it any other way. Keep reading to see what she says about family life, her career and working with Meryl Streep.
RELATED: More on Julia Roberts in the new issue of Marie Claire
On social media:
"It's kind of like cotton candy: It looks so appealing and you just can't resist getting in there, and then you just end up with sticky fingers and it lasted an instant."