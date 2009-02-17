According to the March issue of Allure Magazine, full-time stay-at-home mom Julia Roberts is completely satisfied with her humdrum existence.

"I will never be bored again," says Roberts about living and loving the uneventful life outside of Hollywood with regular-guy husband Danny Moder and their three small children.

"Danny and I talk about, 'What did we do with all the time we must have had?'" she muses. "Because you don't recognize it as such, until you have all these little ... time thieves running around your house."

But those time-swiping little criminals - twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 4, and son, Henry, 20 months - have taught their thankful mom quite a bit about the harsh realities of the anti-Tinseltown life. For instance, Roberts has become an expert at splinter removal.

"A splinter is just a good light, a pair of tweezers and a lot of singing songs and passing the time: La-la-la, now listen, if you eat all of your dinner ... it's distraction and extraction," she explains. Duly noted, Julia.

Although the Oscar-winning domestic goddess finally broke down and admitted her life can sometimes "lose its luster a little bit," she swears she's "the luckiest girl in town" and went on to reveal her dream dinner date.

"For sure, we're going to start with the Obamas. The girls can play with my kids."

If she's really lucky, maybe Roberts will one day get to realize this dream dinner. We're sure THAT wouldn't be boring.