LONDON (AP) -- You've read his leaks. Now watch his show.

International secret-buster Julian Assange says he's launching his very own television series. The guests haven't been disclosed, but the 40-year-old Australian has promised to give viewers more of what he's been supplying for years: Controversy.

WikiLeaks said in a statement late Monday that the show is intended to "draw together controversial voices from across the political spectrum — iconoclasts, visionaries and power insiders — each to offer a window on the world tomorrow."

How the show will be produced and who will carry it remain open questions.

WikiLeaks referred queries about the series to the hitherto obscure Quick Roll Productions, whose website appears to have been created only about two weeks ago.

